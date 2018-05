Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Comcast has held talks with US banks to secure up to $60bn in financing to gatecrash Walt Disney’s tie-up with 21st Century Fox. The FT's James Fontanella-Khan explains why the cable company is reattempting a bid for Fox, and what has spurred a wave of media deals in recent years.





