Lookers warns over British car sales

Lookers, Britain’s largest motor dealership, has downgraded its outlook for UK car sales this year, warning that price rises and worries about Britain’s departure from the EU will harm consumer sentiment.

Shares in Lookers fell after the company sounded a “note of caution” over the UK market and reported a small dip in half-year profits.

“We have seen a softening in the new car market in recent months,” the company said.

“The current political environment, Brexit and weaker exchange rates have created a degree of uncertainty in the UK economy, which is unhelpful and we therefore view the second half of the year with some caution.”

The business, which in March forecast annual sales to remain at 2.69m vehicles a year, said on Wednesday that it now saw a drop of 2.6 per cent.

“We’re in an uncertain market and it would be wrong of us not to signal a note of caution,” said chief executive Andy Bruce.

Shares in Lookers were down 7.4 per cent to 108.25p in late-morning trading.

Mike Allen, lead analyst at Zeus Capital, said: “They were pretty bullish in March. We have seen a greater level of uncertainty in the second quarter and if they had come out today with the same forecasts, frankly we wouldn’t have believed them.”

New car sales in the UK have fallen every month since April and are down some 2.2 per cent in total over the first seven months of the year.

Lookers said it has a “healthy order book” for deliveries in September, a key month for car sales because of the new registration plate.

“Clearly September remains key for the full year performance,” said Mr Allen.

The company reported on Wednesday that half-year pre-tax profit fell from £46.7m to £44.6m, skewed by selling a car parts division last year and buying two dealership groups.

Once the impact of the deals was stripped out, pre-tax profits rose 18 per cent to £15.2m. Revenues rose 5 per cent to £2.46bn.

Lookers said revenues from both new and used car divisions rose by 7 per cent, while revenues from aftersales, which is the largest part of its business and has higher margins, rose by 4 per cent.

Mr Bruce said the company was investing in expanding some of its workshops to meet demand for car servicing and maintenance.

Mr Bruce said manufacturers may be forced to raise prices “disproportionately” if the pound stays around the level of €1.10 for the next two years.

About 80 per cent of the cars sold in the UK are imported, many of them from European manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Mercedes.

Lookers’ warning comes the day after rival Marshall Motors sounded a similarly cautious note on the health of the sector, saying it “remains cognisant of the economic and political uncertainty following the UK referendum on EU membership and industry forecasts for continuing declines in the UK new car market”.