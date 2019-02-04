Nissan’s decision to reverse a promise to build its latest sport utility vehicle at its Sunderland plant in the UK sent shockwaves through the industry.

While the company will go ahead with the next edition of the Qashqai at the Sunderland site, it has opted to build its X-Trail SUV in Japan, where it is currently made.

The move could not come at a worse time for the UK car industry, which is facing falling production levels, and is busy preparing for the impact of Brexit, which is only weeks away.

There are a number of factors behind Nissan’s decision, with the decline of Europe’s diesel market and Nissan’s own business conditions as critical as the uncertainty about the UK’s future relationship with Europe.

Wasn’t Nissan promised protection from Brexit?

The company’s original 2016 decision to build the X-Trail in Sunderland was predicated on a letter from business secretary Greg Clark that promised the government would do all it could to protect Nissan from any negative effects of Brexit.

The letter, revealed by the Financial Times on Monday, said that protecting Nissan’s operations was a “critical priority” for the government when negotiating with the EU.

This was crucial for the plant — Sunderland exports more than half its vehicles to Europe, and relies heavily on the continent for imported components. The plant was founded in the 1980s primarily as an export base to Europe, and more than 80 per cent of its cars are sold overseas.

The industry has warned that tariffs and border checks will make their UK businesses uncompetitive compared with other sites across Europe and the world.

In its letter to Nissan, the government said it “recognises the significance of the EU markets to your presence in Sunderland”.

But if Brexit, and fears of a no-deal exit, had been Nissan’s biggest driving factor, the company would probably have waited until April when the relationship with the EU should be clearer.

So what is the main reason for the decision?

In its statement on Sunday, Nissan said that decision was made because of “changes to the business environment”. Since the company’s 2016 promise to make the car in the UK, two critical things have happened.

The first is the decline of the diesel market across Europe. Sales of diesel cars in the EU’s five largest markets — Britain, Germany, France, Spain and Italy — have fallen from 55 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2014 to 36 per cent last year, and are expected to fall further.

The X-Trail is the largest SUV made by Nissan and the majority of buyers choose diesel because the petrol equivalent is less fuel efficient.

But the car, which was going to be produced from 2022 for about seven years, risked becoming obsolete if the market for diesel cars dried up while the vehicle was still on sale. The potential demand, especially towards the end of the vehicle’s production run, did not warrant a specific European manufacturing base for the car.

With Nissan in Europe suffering falling sales and poor margins, corporate headquarters in Japan is also keen to prioritise investment into more profitable areas.

And the other factor?

New European emissions rules have come into force since Nissan’s original decision, as well as a shorter timetable from the EU for lowering CO2 emissions during the 2020s.

The costs of complying with the new rules have forced the company to spend more on the development and engineering of the vehicle than planned — leading it to seek savings elsewhere, according to people familiar with the vehicle programme.

The company said it had “increased its investments in new powertrains and technology for its future European vehicles” since making its original decision.

By keeping production in Japan, rather than expanding it to the UK, Nissan saves itself the money that it would have spent hiring several hundred workers in Britain, and preparing the plant for the new model.

So it was a business decision?

All of the factors listed so far can be classed as “business decisions”. But there is one more moving part — Nissan’s own internal politics.

The 2016 deal was struck by Carlos Ghosn, who was at the time chief executive of the company but stepped back from the role in 2017 and is under arrest in Japan. The business is run more centrally by its present Japanese management than during Mr Ghosn’s globe-trotting era.

There is one school of thought within the company that Japan may have sought to repatriate the model to shore up its domestic business, ahead of future discussions with its alliance partner Renault over joint manufacturing.

Nissan employees are concerned about losing their vehicles to Renault plants, as happened with the Nissan Micra, which is made by Renault in France.