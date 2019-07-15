Bobi Wine, the Ugandan rap singer turned politician, has confirmed he will challenge Yoweri Museveni for the presidency as an independent in 2021, ending months of speculation about his candidacy.

“We came to the conclusion that we should challenge this regime as a generation,” Mr Wine told the Financial Times on Monday, having earlier in the day told Associated Press that he was running.

He told the FT that nearly 50 parliamentarians, including 13 from Mr Museveni’s own ruling National Resistance Movement, backed his candidacy, giving him the courage to run.

Mr Wine, 37, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, has built on his popularity with Uganda’s youth to become the main threat to Mr Museveni despite the fact he was only elected a member of parliament in 2017. Brought up in the capital Kampala’s slum area of Kamwokya, he is widely known as the “ghetto president”.

The median age of Uganda’s 43m population is 16, younger still than the median age of 19 across Africa, the world’s most youthful continent. Mr Museveni, who came to power in 1986 promising to stay in office for only a short time, is 74.

Uganda’s parliament in 2017 changed the constitution to remove an upper age limit of 75 on presidential candidates, in effect clearing the way for Mr Museveni to become president for life. Mr Wine led the campaign against the constitutional amendment, saying the country needed fresh blood.

In August 2018, Mr Wine was severely beaten by security forces after campaigning for an independent candidate in a local election. He was subsequently charged with treason for an alleged incident in which stones were thrown at the presidential motorcade, an accusation he denies.

Mr Wine has accused the security forces of trying tried to assassinate him in a related incident last year in which his driver was fatally shot. “[Mr Museveni] gave an instruction that I should be eliminated,” he said. “I know he will try to block me from running as he has not received any serious challenge in 34 years.”

He said the president might try different manoeuvres to nullify his candidacy, including raising the minimum age for a presidential contender to 45.

Mr Wine said he was reaching out to other opposition figures including Kizza Besigye, leader of the Forum for Democratic Change party, who ran unsuccessfully against Mr Museveni in elections in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016.

Analysts point to Mr Wine’s lack of experience and his loosely defined political ideology as potential obstacles to his candidacy.

Mr Wine received strong international support after his arrest and subsequent beating last year, but campaigners for gay rights have accused him of homophobia. Lyrics in some of his songs contain what appear to be anti-gay views. Mr Wine claims he has since renounced those views.

He told the FT this year that he had been misled by religious doctrine in Uganda, which condemns homosexuality, but that he had since modified his opinions. “Growing up, I’ve become more respectful and more tolerant,” he said.