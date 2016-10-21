Letter to a Man, BAM Harvey Theater, New York — review

Man in tuxedo wearing heavy white make-up? Check. Inky gloom punctuated by harsh strip-lighting? Check. Affectless voiceover? Check. Gnomic allusions to world-historical catastrophes? Check. Intense bewilderment about what the hell is going on? Check.5

Letter to a Man is exactly what we have come to expect from Robert Wilson. Aided by Mikhail Baryshnikov, who performs the piece, Texas’s most celebrated theatrical auteur here plunges us once again into a discombobulating collage of austere visual grandeur and Delphic incantations.

The ostensible subject is virtuosic ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky’s tormented relationship with Sergei Diaghilev, the impresario who drove The Rite of Spring’s choreographer to an early nervous breakdown, from which he never recovered. Both men are mentioned by name in Christian Dumais-Lvowski’s text, which blends spoken passages with recordings in English and Russian based on Nijinsky’s diary. But, as in Wilson and Philip Glass’s somewhat misleadingly titled opera Einstein on the Beach, the connections between their story and what we see on stage for 70 minutes tend to be forbiddingly elliptical.

For instance, the text repeatedly points to Nijinsky’s extreme sexual frustration. Yet Baryshnikov glides across the stage like a dignified old merman, conveying little sense of such inner turmoil, unless we interpret his movements as an echo of lost fulfilment. Around this serenely understated choreography (which recalls his performance in the recent Brodsky/Baryshnikov) Wilson has constructed a series of sublime Rothkoesque vistas alternating with stark silhouettes. Like a Rorschach test, you can probably find whatever you’re looking for in all this, and Wilson and Baryshnikov never cease to conjure an engaging sensory spectacle.

What’s missing is appropriate musical accompaniment. Hal Willner’s score often sounds platitudinous and indiscriminately samples bits of Tom Waits, Arvo Pärt and even “The Teddy Bears’ Picnic”. Letter to a Man consequently never quite replicates the hypnotic strangeness of Wilson’s greatest work, notably his collaborations with Glass.

One of the theatre’s boldest innovators also seems a bit too content to keep recycling the same tropes and techniques. Having defied convention for almost half a century, Wilson risks getting stuck in his own groove.

