Trump bounceback for US stocks not too stretched

A week after the swift Trump slump and equally pacy rebound, where do US stocks stand from a technical perspective?

Well, the most obvious thing to note is that with the S&P 500 quickly moving back to challenge record highs, chartists will consider the longer term uptrend remains intact.

Indeed, bulls will nod in appreciation at the sight of the S&P bouncing off the 200-day moving average on November 4. It has now also climbed back above the 50-day moving average, too.

The rally is seemingly not yet too stretched, either. The S&P’s 14-day relative strength index, a closely watched momentum gauge, started Wednesday’s session around 64. That is tucked nicely below the supposedly “oversold” threshold of 70.

The CBOE Vix index, an option-based measure of expected stock market volatility known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, was above 21 on the day after the US polls closed.

Seven days later it was back below 14, making insurance relatively cheap for those wishing to hold long equity positions.

So far, so bullish. But investors need to differentiate, given the Trump-inspired wholesale sector rotations of late.

“Correlations among S&P 500 stocks have continued to contract over the last week, reflective of a market with clear pockets of strength and weakness post-election,” says Strategas Research. “This stands in contrast to the behaviour following prior macro events over the last 18 months.”

jamie.chisholm@ft.com