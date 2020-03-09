Last week’s Opec meeting with Russia in Vienna was not expected to be a walk in the park, because these get-togethers never are. But what started as another attempt to keep barrels off the market to reflect the loss of demand in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, has achieved precisely the opposite.

In one of the biggest ever pivots in the behaviour of oil producers, a failure to agree new cuts led to a breakdown in talks and a decision to end all supply restrictions, thus flooding the market with oil. Brent’s 30 per cent decline as trading started this week will have been viewed with horror in Opec oil ministries.

The cartel’s failure of diplomacy means that more oil supply will be hitting markets just as the coronavirus undermines demand. Saudi Arabia has clearly indicated that while it does not believe it started the fight, it intends to win it. The surge in oil production that is probably coming is a recipe for collapsing oil prices that will in turn undermine the stability of oil-producing economies.

It was Moscow that prompted the volte face. Since it started co-operating with Opec in 2016, Russia has always played hardball, winning concessions for its oil companies and contributing only nominal amounts to collective cuts in output, despite being the world’s second-largest oil producer.

In strategic terms, the Kremlin and Russian firms have always focused more on market share, or volumes sold, than price — even though they, like Opec producers, have benefited from higher oil prices during the years of co-operation. But last week the Russians realised something that has also been haunting oil officials in Saudi Arabia: that the unintended consequence of output cuts has been the higher prices that have kept the US shale oil explosion on track.

Russia could see US oil exports hurting its own markets in Europe and the Mediterranean, as well as the much-coveted, higher-growth markets in Asia. Moscow decided that now was the time to strike, aware that US oil producers required high oil prices to remain going concerns, and observing a general reluctance on Wall Street to put further investment into many of these expanding but dividend-free enterprises.

The prospect of plateauing global oil demand, and then retreat in the face of competing green energy alternatives, has been on the horizon for some time

By ending output cuts, prompting Saudi Arabia and Opec to do the same, Russia has effectively sent its tanks on to the White House lawn.

US oil output increased by 3.4m barrels a day in the three years to 2019, but this growth will now come to a shuddering halt. By plunging the US oil patch into heavy losses that will spark a wave of bankruptcies and consolidation, Moscow has taken aim at President Trump’s much-vaunted US energy independence. This is an economic smash-and-grab and a monumental takedown of US prestige.

As for Saudi Arabia, the kingdom will have another go at prioritising market share over price, as it did in late 2014, when veteran former oil minister Ali al-Naimi opted for a similar strategy. But how long can it survive with Brent crude at $30 a barrel or lower?

Saudi budgets require oil close to $80 to balance. Riyadh can meet its funding requirements by dipping into reserves and by issuing debt, but this is not sustainable over the long term. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s transformation programme — known as Vision 2030 — envisages a diversification away from oil, but achieving that in itself requires revenue from oil. With political and social pressures always bubbling beneath the surface, at some point the kingdom will have to cut its coat according to its cloth.

And what about Opec? As in 2014, it has taken its hand off the tiller. Already the group had just a dwindling band of countries able and willing to restrain oil production. Many of them have seen collapses in oil output due to sanctions (Iran and Venezuela), civil war (Libya), weak governance and security (Nigeria) and over-pumped geology (Angola).

Over the past year this coalition of cutters had effectively shrunk to comprise Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies, Kuwait and the UAE. Iraq, much to the frustration of others within the group, has continued to expand its oil sector and production capacity, in defiance of the Opec agreements it has made.

From a game theory perspective, this moment was always going to come. The prospect of plateauing global oil demand, and then retreat in the face of competing green energy alternatives, has been on the horizon for some time. But the inevitable response from Opec and Russia was not expected to spark such a price vortex so soon.

Having started down this path, it will be difficult if not impossible for Opec to now walk back. It can also bid farewell to the fractious alliance it had built with Russia and others. Oil is far from finished — the global economy still consumes nearly 100m barrels a day. But it is now entering uncharted waters.

The author is a director at RS Energy Group and a longtime attendee of Opec meetings