Britain’s trade talks with the EU were on “a knife-edge” on Sunday, Brussels has been urged to stick to climate science when drawing up rules on sustainable finance, and doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford could be available for purchase in India as soon as March. Plus, the FT’s Brussels bureau chief, Sam Fleming explains how the UK’s departure from the EU will affect Europe.





https://www.ft.com/content/af0a4b76-66ad-4166-b743-e190327fe42e





https://www.ft.com/content/3b017b2b-e8a5-4ea0-b7d0-c96337e33e5f





ft.com/content/224b13fb-1d7d-4250-a6c6-1535b30496bc?edit=true

