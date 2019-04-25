I remember the first time a man told me I was “such a good girl.” It was an old boyfriend from college and we were discussing some future course of action. I was arguing for playing by the book and he was chiding me for being so conscientious — for not being willing to cut a few corners and put my own interests first.

Research has shown that girls are commonly praised for being “good” — whether that means sitting quietly, following instructions or excelling academically. Boys, on the other hand, do worse in school and better in life. They are typically rewarded for breaking the rules — think disruptive innovation — and for aiming to win at all costs.

Good girl syndrome is not the same as the glass cliff syndrome: the tendency of struggling companies to put a woman in power as a last resort to try to get things back on track. The two behaviours may be related, however, in that it is possible that only good girls are willing to take on the unpleasant and thankless task of trying to right the ship, out of a sense of duty more than a lust for power.

Theresa May, British prime minister, is the ultimate political good girl, surrounded by bad boys who have repeatedly put their personal ambitions ahead of the fate of their country and knocked each other out in the process. She voted Remain, but as leader she took on what she saw as the necessary job of implementing the vote for Brexit. She set out to get the job done: doggedly, unglamorously, imperturbably. She forced her fractious cabinet to slog through the details and once she got a deal, she tried everything she could think of to get it passed, even, in classic good girl fashion, offering to sacrifice her own career.

Surveying the field of candidates for the 2020 US election, we see much the same dynamic. Of the 20-odd current runners, six are women. Four of them — senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren — have followed the traditional playbook that requires a candidate to serve as a senator or governor before jumping into the presidential fray. They are also all in their 50s and 60s, having accumulated the necessary experience to dare try for the top job.

The men in the field also include a number of senators and governors, as well as some elder statesmen. Senator Bernie Sanders is 77 and former vice-president Joe Biden is launching his own bid at 76. But there are also plenty of male candidates who were completely unknown a year — or in some cases a few months — ago, yet who are already generating buzz and funding.

Pete Buttigieg is mayor of South Bend, Indiana. At 37, he has rocketed on to the national stage with an appealing CV and some great speeches. Seth Moulton, the latest congressman to enter the race, has been in politics for only five years. Despite that he was emboldened to lead a failed effort to oust veteran Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in January.

Beto O’Rourke is a former city councilman for El Paso, who served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. His chief recommendations are that he is personally charismatic, gifted at using social media and lost a high-profile Senate race against Ted Cruz in last year’s midterm elections.

Women with such flimsy profiles do not make it out of the starting gate, as evidenced by Tulsi Gabbard, a 38-year-old congresswoman for Hawaii who announced her candidacy early this year and has been invisible since. But then, as studies of implicit bias in the workplace have demonstrated, men are more likely to be promoted on potential, women on performance. As US academic Joan Williams writes, women are continually subject to the “prove it again” bias: just demonstrate one more time that you can already do the job you are being considered for.

Look at the way these women are approaching their presidential runs. Ms Warren is making Hillary Clinton’s mistake of believing voters will care about her specific policies. Profile after profile begins by pointing to her carefully crafted ideas, giving her credit for doing so much homework before bemoaning her lack of charisma. Ms Klobuchar is running on her pragmatism and bipartisan appeal: “This is about actually getting things done,” she told the New York Times. “And first of all, winning an election.”

Good girls all — following the rules that many of their male competitors are either gleefully ignoring or upending. They were undoubtedly all very good in school and many of us admire their talent and their grit. But conscientiously following the script, even when it gets the job done, never seems to merit an A when it is the public doing the grading.



The writer is president of the New America think-tank and an FT contributing editor