The former first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested on Sunday, Boris Johnson’s exit from UK parliament will have consequences for the Conservative Party. Plus, former US president Donald Trump’s most recent indictment could have implications on his 2024 run for president.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Nicola Sturgeon arrested in probe into SNP finances

Johnson quits parliament in protest at MPs’ ‘kangaroo court’

Trump indictment’s sharp details seen as ‘daunting for the defence’

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com