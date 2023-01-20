All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which animated screen character was the only fictional person in Time magazine’s list of the 20th century’s 100 most important people?

Who withdrew as the host of the 2019 Oscars after the discovery of his apparently homophobic old tweets?

What’s the most populous city in the EU?

What 1980 single was Kenny Rogers’s most recent British number one?

Whose CV includes being head of BBC2’s youth programming, editor of the Independent on Sunday and a regular panellist on Loose Women?

In Shakespeare’s The Tempest who is Prospero’s daughter?

What is the most directly consumed foodstuff in the world?

Who was Bob Woodward’s journalistic partner in the Washington Post’s exposure of the Watergate cover-up?

Which two artists, who have worked together since 1967, formed a civil partnership in 2008?