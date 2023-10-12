Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Analysts forecast that four of the six big US banks will see Q3 profits fall year on year, Israel has been fighting on its northern border with Lebanon in addition to war with Hamas,and the star witness in the Sam Bankman-Fried trial testifies. Plus, shares in Birkenstock dropped more than 12 per cent on their first day of trading.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Rising interest rates curb lending growth for big US banks

Birkenstock shares slip on first day of trading

What links Hamas to the ‘Axis of Resistance’ and its patron Iran?

