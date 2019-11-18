German trade union and business leaders have formed an unusual alliance to call for much higher state investment in Germany, amid concern that years of belt-tightening have left public services badly depleted.

But finance minister Olaf Scholz quickly rejected the demand, saying that investments were already at a record high.

The intervention, by Dieter Kempf, head of the BDI, the main German business lobby, and Reiner Hoffmann, president of the DBG, Germany’s trade union federation, comes at a time when Angela Merkel’s government is under mounting pressure to abandon its strict policy of balanced budgets and no new borrowing.

Economists have long argued that the policy makes no sense at a time when interest rates are at historic lows and public frustration with the poor state of Germany’s schools, roads and railways is rising up the political agenda.

Mr Kempf said the BDI had concluded that “Germany is missing public investments to the value of 0.5 percentage of GDP”, and called for a large-scale programme of investments in digitalisation, mobility and fighting climate change.

“It’s not about fighting the symptoms of a recession, but addressing the causes of our weak growth,” he said. Mr Hoffmann said at a joint news conference with Mr Kempf that Germany badly needed an investment offensive “to put the economy on a sustainable footing for the future and secure the good jobs of tomorrow”.

“We can no longer afford to put the prosperity of future generations at risk with such outdated infrastructure and underfunded education system,” he said.

While such warnings are a relatively new phenomenon inside Germany, international institutions have been calling on Germany for years to loosen the purse strings. Shortly before she took the reins as the new head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde called on Germany and the Netherlands to invest more to stimulate the eurozone economy.

“Those that have the room for manoeuvre, those that have a budget surplus, that’s to say Germany, the Netherlands, why not use that budget surplus and invest in infrastructure? Why not invest in education? Why not invest in innovation, to allow for a better rebalancing?” asked Ms Lagarde.

But there was a cool response to Monday’s intervention by Messrs Kempf and Hoffmann from the German finance ministry. A spokeswoman said Germany was already investing more than €40bn a year, 30 per cent more than in the previous parliament, adding that total public investment rose 8 per cent this year alone.

That isn’t enough for some. Speaking alongside Messrs Kempf and Hoffmann, Michael Hüther, head of the German Economic Institute in Cologne, said Germany needed investments of at least €450bn over the next 10 years.

This included €20bn for expanding public transport, €20bn for roads and motorways and €20bn for telecommunications. In addition, he said, the state should be investing about €7.5bn a year in climate change measures, €1.5bn a year in new housing and €2.5bn a year in universities and research funding.