A controversial rightwing commentator who is close to Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, has been appointed as a director at India’s central bank, prompting criticism that the government is interfering with the bank’s independence.

Officials announced on Tuesday night that S Gurumurthy, who has been credited by some as the intellectual force behind Mr Modi’s demonetisation experiment two years ago, would join the bank on a part-time basis for the next four years.

The move sparked accusations that the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party is trying to sway decision making at the bank, which sets interest rates, regulates banks and oversees the country’s bankruptcy code.

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a journalist and political commentator, said: “[Gurumurthy] is clearly a Hindu nationalist ideologue, and that is the reason he has been appointed.”

Mr Gurumurthy did not respond to a request to comment on his appointment. But after he was named he wrote on twitter: “This is [my] first directorship ever. Never accepted any private or PSU [state-owned company] directorship. Not even audit of PSUs or Pvt cos. Wanted to be free to speak. But when pressure built up I am needed to do something in public interest I had to accept.”

The Reserve Bank of India declined to comment on whether Mr Gurumurthy’s appointment would undermine the bank’s independence.

In his new role, Mr Gurumurthy will have oversight over how the bank is run, and a vote at its board meetings, but will not be part of the monetary policy committee which decides interest rates.

In the past he has often argued against RBI policy, and was one of the most prominent critics of Raghuram Rajan, the previous bank governor. Mr Rajan, a former International Monetary Fund economist, stepped down in 2016 after sustained criticism by some on the right that he was not sufficiently “Indian” in his thinking.

Earlier this year, Mr Gurumurthy wrote in a tweet: “Raghuram Rajan destroyed the RBIs independence by making it subservient to global thought rather than pursue India centric solutions. The RBI can’t now move away from that line for fear of going against global financial opinion. RBI has lost its capacity to think for India”.

He has also spoken out against any attempts to privatise Indian public sector banks, something that economic reformers have advocated as a way to end the country’s bad debt problem and boost growth.

Mr Gurumurthy wrote in a tweet in September: “I said the RBI is destroying Indian business & also trying to force the govt to privatise the PSU banks. The RBI is agenda driven. This is wrong. RBI has to devise policies which will work in and for India.”

But he is best known in Delhi for having been an early advocate of Mr Modi’s controversial decision in 2016 to scrap 86 per cent of India’s banknotes, a move that was meant to tackle black money but which significantly slowed the economy.

Mr Thakurta reported last year that Mr Gurumurthy was one of a handful of people who advised Mr Modi on the policy. Others, including the RBI governor, the finance minister and the chief economic adviser, were kept largely in the dark, according to officials in New Delhi.

Mr Gurumurthy has since however criticised the government for mishandling how the policy was rolled out.