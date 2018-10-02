Private equity has flooded the deal market in recent years, in part due to an era of cheap debt and fund managers on the hunt for greater investment returns. Firms are scooping up stakes in oil pipelines and newspapers — and even dental clinics. With a record $1.8tn in pension and sovereign wealth fund money waiting to be invested, some analysts are asking when private equity’s winning run will come to an end. With the FT's Javier Espinoza. Read more here.





Review clips: CNBC, NBC, Bloomberg.