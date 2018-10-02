Logo for Behind The Money with the Financial Times podcast

From hostile takeovers to C-suite intrigue, Behind The Money takes you inside the big business and financial stories of the moment with reporting from Financial Times journalists around the world. New episodes released on Tuesdays. Hosted by Aimee Keane.

Print this page

Private equity has flooded the deal market in recent years, in part due to an era of cheap debt and fund managers on the hunt for greater investment returns. Firms are scooping up stakes in oil pipelines and newspapers — and even dental clinics. With a record $1.8tn in pension and sovereign wealth fund money waiting to be invested, some analysts are asking when private equity’s winning run will come to an end. With the FT's Javier Espinoza. Read more here


Review clips: CNBC, NBC, Bloomberg.

Be alerted on

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.