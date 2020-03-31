Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

When credit markets seized up earlier in March, more than 130 companies rushed to their lenders to draw down at least $124bn of emergency credit lines to shore up cash, with Ford and General Motors drawing the largest amounts. We look at how the auto industry is preparing for the economic uncertainty that lies ahead. With the FT's Peter Campbell and Gillian Tett.

