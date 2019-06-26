UK population growth has remained at its lowest rate in 15 years, with the number of people in the country increasing by 0.6 per cent to 66.4m in the year to mid-2018, according to official data.

With natural growth slowing, migration continued to have a bigger impact on population change than birth rates, reflecting an ageing population that is being modestly boosted by younger arrivals from overseas, the Office for National Statistics reported.

Although births outnumbered deaths, the natural change in population was the lowest in 14 years — with the lowest number of births since 2006, and the highest number of deaths since 2000.

In the decade since 2008, the number of over-65s in the UK increased by around 23 per cent to 12.4m while over the same period, the number of children increased by 7.8 per cent and the working age population grew by 3.5 per cent — with migration being a major factor in the latter.

Laura Gardiner, research director at the Resolution Foundation think-tank, said: “The UK population is ageing particularly fast at the moment because rising life expectancy is being amplified by the large baby boomer generation moving from working age into retirement.”

The data also showed that population change was unevenly distributed across regions. In Scotland and Wales, and in coastal and rural areas such as Dorset, Devon and Somerset that tend to have older populations, there continued to be more deaths than births.

Urban areas saw greater growth as a result of both migration and natural growth rooted in younger populations. The four fastest-growing local authorities were all in central London: Camden, Westminster, City of London and Tower Hamlets.

Ms Gardiner said: “The large share of pensioners across some coastal parts of the country stands in stark contrast to far younger populations in Britain’s major cities. This has huge implication for public service provision across the UK, and how those services are funded.”

Net migration in the year to mid-2018 was 275,000, slightly higher than the average for the past five years. The number of international immigrants rose 10 per cent to 626,000 compared with the previous year, while emigration increased by 3 per cent to 351,000.

This was the 36th consecutive year of population growth. Population in the UK began to climb in 1983 after years of decline, which followed a period of low fertility and emigration starting in 1963.

Neil Park, head of the ONS population estimates unit, said: “For the fifth year in a row, net international migration was a bigger driver of population change than births and deaths.”