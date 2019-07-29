Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK chancellor of the exchequer, Sajid Javid, plans to announce more than £1bn in increased funding for a no-deal Brexit, Deutsche Bank investigates whether confidential client data was compromised after it failed to deactivate dozens of accounts of fired staff US President Donald Trump has moved to replace Dan Coats as US director of national intelligence and some foreign car manufacturers in China are operating at a fraction of their potential output. Plus, the FT’s Arash Massoudi explains what the London Stock Exchange is looking to achieve with a potential takeover of financial market data provider Refinitiv.

