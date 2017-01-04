Features

Podcast: How to make your start-up idea a reality

Join Jonathan Moules for a bonus episode of Start-up Stories

by: Jonathan Moules

In 2017 you are going to make that great business idea a reality. But who do you turn to for advice?

In this bonus episode of FT Start-Up Stories, I chair a discussion in front of an audience with a panel of successful entrepreneurs to offer helpful insights. All my guests have built multinational businesses from scratch.

Shakil Khan is co-founder of Student.com, a university accommodation marketplace, while Tristram and Rebecca Mayhew are the husband and wife team behind Go Ape, a treetop adventure business.

They are joined by John Lynch, founder of apparel manufacturer Lynka; Diane Young, chief executive of marketing industry magazine and events company The Drum, and Lopo Champalimaud, co-founder of Treatwell, a health treatments booking service.

The audience puts questions to our panel members, who answered on matters relating to start-up ideas, such as whether it is wise to go into business with your spouse.

A new series of FT Start-Up Stories will begin in February.

If you have a story to tell about a challenge in developing your business, send an email to entrepreneur@ft.com or tweet #startupstories.

