Podcast: How to make your start-up idea a reality

In 2017 you are going to make that great business idea a reality. But who do you turn to for advice?

Podcast series FT Start-up Stories — bonus episode Six entrepreneurs discuss survival strategies and key ingredients for success with Jonathan Moules in front of an audience at the Financial Times office in London

In this bonus episode of FT Start-Up Stories, I chair a discussion in front of an audience with a panel of successful entrepreneurs to offer helpful insights. All my guests have built multinational businesses from scratch.

Shakil Khan is co-founder of Student.com, a university accommodation marketplace, while Tristram and Rebecca Mayhew are the husband and wife team behind Go Ape, a treetop adventure business.

They are joined by John Lynch, founder of apparel manufacturer Lynka; Diane Young, chief executive of marketing industry magazine and events company The Drum, and Lopo Champalimaud, co-founder of Treatwell, a health treatments booking service.

The audience puts questions to our panel members, who answered on matters relating to start-up ideas, such as whether it is wise to go into business with your spouse.

