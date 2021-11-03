Myanmar soldiers have torched more than 100 homes and two churches in the country’s restive north-west Chin state, local civic groups said, in scenes that have revived memories of the military’s violent 2017 assault on Rohingya Muslims.

The regime initially bombarded the town of Thantlang with heavy artillery before soldiers moved in. The assault was launched in response to Friday’s fatal shooting of a soldier by the Chinland Defence Force, one of several armed groups formed after the coup to fight the regime.

Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, has mobilised troops, equipment and supplies to northern and western Myanmar in recent weeks, foreshadowing what observers warned could be a wider offensive targeting anti-regime rebels, timed to coincide with the end of seasonal rains.

Human rights groups have pleaded for the UN to respond meaningfully. In June, the UN’s General Assembly voted to stop arms flowing into Myanmar but it has not yet taken concerted action through the Security Council, where China and Russia — Myanmar’s two biggest weapons suppliers — hold permanent seats.

“It’s not too late for the UN Security Council to do what it should have done long ago: impose a legally binding global arms embargo on Myanmar to send a clear message to the junta that business as usual is out of the question,” Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch, the campaign group, told the Financial Times.

HRW said it reviewed satellite data that detected “multiple active fires” in Thantlang starting on October 29, supporting local media and human rights organisation reports that scores of buildings had been destroyed. The New York-based group said that cloud cover had limited its ability to ascertain the exact amount of damage caused by the fires.

The charity Save the Children said on Friday that more than 100 buildings, including one of its own offices, had been destroyed by fire in the town, which was home to nearly 10,000 people before recent fighting forced most residents to flee.

The Chin, a majority Christian people, are one of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities that has suffered violence under the country’s successive military regimes, including Min Aung Hlaing’s, which toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1.

The 76-year-old ousted leader is under arrest in the capital Naypyidaw and faces an array of criminal charges brought by the regime that, if they were to result in convictions, would bar her from again seeking office.

Along with Sagaing and Magway districts, neighbouring areas in Myanmar’s Burmese-speaking heartland, Chin has been one of the biggest pockets of anti-regime resistance since the coup. Thousands of people have fled the area into India.

The US state department on Sunday said it was “gravely concerned” by the violence and condemned what it called “brutal actions by the Burmese regime against people, their homes and places of worship, which lays bare the regime’s complete disregard for the lives and welfare of the people of Burma”.

However, Zaw Min Tun, a junta spokesman, accused militia fighters of torching four of the houses that burnt down. The accusation of people burning their own houses was also made by the military during its offensive against Rohingya militants in northern Rakhine state that began in August 2017, which killed thousands and forced at least 750,000 people into Bangladesh.

A group of Rohingya community organisations on Monday urged the Security Council not to “repeat the mistakes” in Chin state that it made in 2017, when the world body failed to act on warnings of a military offensive targeting Rohingyas.

“The UN Security Council members have failed us and [we] hope the UN will not fail the Chin people,” the groups said.

