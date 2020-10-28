With coronavirus creating uncertainty, restricting travel and forcing universities to teach online, the Financial Times invites readers to put questions to a panel of experts on studying in the Asia-Pacific region.

Is a business qualification a good investment? Should you study now or wait for the end of the pandemic? Which course, school and country is the right one for you? How should you make the most of online training? What are the prospects for internships and jobs?

To coincide with the latest Financial Times Special Report on business education in the Asia-Pacific region, Andrew Jack, global education editor, will co-ordinate questions with guests including: Theresa Cho, associate dean at Seoul National University; Anuradha Das Mathur, founder of The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women in New Delhi; Steven Dekrey, senior adviser to the dean, HKUST; Yuan Ding, dean of Ceibs in Shanghai; Gerry George, dean of the Lee Kong Chian School of Business at Singapore Management University; and Gregory Whitwell, dean at the University of Sydney Business School.

Prospective students may be wondering whether to give up their jobs — or job seeking — pay the tuition fees and attend business school at a time of great uncertainty, particularly when so much teaching is taking place online.