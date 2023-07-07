All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which assortment of sweets is named after a play by JM Barrie?

Two books of the Bible are named after women — Esther and which other?

In 2011 which country ceased to be the largest in Africa?

In the 1630s, what commodity created what’s generally agreed to be the first ever economic bubble?

Perugia is the capital of which Italian region?

What was celebrated on August 14 1945 in America, and August 15 1945 in the UK?

Which composer, whose works include Façade and Belshazzar’s Feast, was born in Oldham, Lancashire in 1902?

In the film Citizen Kane, Charles Foster Kane’s private estate is named after which building in a poem by Coleridge?

What’s the longest river in the world that flows through only one country?