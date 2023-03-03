The quest for sustainable sources of plant-based protein amid heightened concerns about global greenhouse emissions has shone the spotlight on the humble cabbage.

Naylor Farms, Europe’s biggest cabbage producer by acreage, has developed a method to extract protein from the brassica and is building a €38mn facility in Lincolnshire in the UK’s East Midlands funded by a loan from a Dutch state-controlled investment entity, Invest International.

The Dutch have earmarked another €500mn for Naylor Nutrition to expand future operations with a loan guaranteed by Dubai-based Exim Finance.

Although growth in plant-based meat has slowed over the past year, demand for foods using plant-based proteins, including milk, snacks and health drinks, are expected to grow over the next few decades.

Most plant-based food and drinks currently rely on soyabeans, which is linked to deforestation in Brazil, and peas, whose price has been volatile over the past few years due to droughts and flooding in crucial growing regions.

Simon Naylor, the fourth generation of the family-owned farm, said he was initially looking for a way to use the outer green leaves of the cabbage that supermarkets did not want in their coleslaw. Four years of research and development with Dutch scientists has led to a “cold press” process producing protein, fibre and a sweet umami syrup from cabbage.

Naylor Farms, Europe’s biggest cabbage producer by acreage © Gary Naylor

“We were throwing away 35 per cent of the crop every year,” said Naylor, known locally as the “cabbage king”. He added: “There’s a lot of excitement because everybody’s looking for sustainable ingredients. Everybody’s trying to reduce the soya out of their products.”

The recent tripling of cabbage productivity in terms of yield per acre thanks to seed research has also meant that he can now produce whole crops of cabbage to use in the protein rather than just relying on the waste, boosting economies of scale. “It’s actually [economically] viable now, not just to have one plant that takes our cabbage trimmings,” he said.

With a protein content of about 1.8g per 100g of cabbage, the vegetable is not high on the list of protein-rich plants. Soyabeans have about 36g, oats have 16g and rice has about 7g.

However, the cabbage is hardy and grows in a wide range of geographies, which adds to the possibilities for operational expansion, said Naylor. He said that farmers in eastern Europe and Germany were looking for ways to use cabbage amid falling consumption of sauerkraut among consumers there.

The plant is scheduled to start production at the end of the year or early 2024. Naylor said the protein and fibre, which has no taste, could be used for plant-based meats and drinks as well as baking products. The umami sauce was a substitute for soya sauce, he said.

Alternative protein experts applauded the development of diverse plant-based proteins. “One of the things in the plant-based category is that most products are using soya or pea. Expanding the list of crops that we use as ingredients is really good,” said Seren Kell, science and technology manager at alternative protein advocacy group Good Food Institute. Using crops that are native to the country was also a positive development, she added.

Forecasts vary, but plant-based proteins are expected to account for 6-22 per cent of overall protein demand, which includes meat, in 2030. Although start-ups, food ingredient and agricultural groups continued to invest in alternative proteins, Kell said there was not enough manufacturing capacity for plant-based proteins.

"We are woefully behind in manufacturing facilities if we need to meet that demand," she said.






