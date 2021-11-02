You might dream about what it’s like to be an elite footballer — scoring goals, earning millions and living the high life.

The top players earn staggering amounts of money, but even they are not immune from financial challenges.

In a two-part podcast special, Money Clinic explores how financial planning is key to a successful career both on and off the pitch — and the lessons we can all take from this.

Sol Campbell, one of the most decorated English players of his generation, chats to presenter Claer Barrett about what it’s like to earn serious money as a teenage professional — and the multiple temptations to spend it.

He talks about how problem gambling, divorce and bad investments have ruined the finances of his fellow players and how to tackle the biggest problem of all — planning for a financial life after football.

“Someone starts at 18, but they could be done by 30,” he says. “You’ve really got to look after yourself because when it stops, it really does stop.”

Just over half of professional athletes encounter financial difficulties within five years of ending their playing careers, according to the Professional Players Federation.

However, younger players are adopting different tactics. In this episode, Claer also hears how 25-year-old AFC Bournemouth full-back Jack Stacey is devoting his time off the pitch to studying for a degree in business and economics. He also reveals how he found — and grilled — a financial adviser.

Plus, sports lawyer and podcaster Daniel Geey lifts the lid on the lucrative income streams that top sports players can develop alongside their playing careers.

To listen, click on the link above or search for “Money Clinic” wherever you get your podcasts.