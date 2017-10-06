International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons wins Nobel Peace Prize

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The Nobel committee said ICAN had been awarded the prize “for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its groundbreaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons”.

Tim Wright, campaign director for ICAN, said on Twitter: “A great honour that we have just been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2017 for our work to outlaw nuclear weapons.”

The Nobel announcement comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions in east Asia between the US and North Korea over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

It also comes two years after the breakthrough deal struck by western powers with Iran on its nuclear programme.

The award will be seen as a rebuke to the US and other nuclear powers who boycotted the negotiations leading the treaty, which was endorsed by 122 countries at the UN headquarters in New York in July this year.

Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, said in March: “There is nothing I want more for my family than a world with no nuclear weapons. But we have to be realistic. Is there anyone who thinks that North Korea would ban nuclear weapons?”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile launch © Reuters

Announcing the award, Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said: “We live in a world where the risk for nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time”.

The Nobel committee said some states were modernising their nuclear arsenals, and there was “a real danger that more countries will try to procure nuclear weapons, as exemplified by North Korea”.

It added: “Nuclear weapons pose a constant threat to humanity and all life on earth.”

Speaking to AFP news agency this week, Beatrice Fihn, executive director of ICAN, said: “We’re not done yet . . . The job isn’t done until nuclear weapons are gone.”

Launched in 2007, ICAN is described as a global civil society coalition and is based in the offices of the World Council of Churches in Geneva. It comprises 468 partner organisations in 101 countries. It is funded by private donations as well as the EU and countries including Norway, Switzerland, Germany and the Vatican.

Supporters include Desmond Tutu, the Dalai Lama and actors Michael Sheen and Michael Douglas. The ICAN and its partners were praised in 2012 by the-then Secretary-General of the UN, Ban Ki-moon, for “working with such commitment and creativity in pursuit of our shared goal of a nuclear weapon-free world”.

“The more countries we can rally to reject nuclear weapons and the more public opinion changes to think that this is unacceptable, the harder it is going to be for the nuclear-armed states to justify it,” Ms Fihn told AFP.