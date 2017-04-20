A nerve-racking test of France’s political class

© Zebedee Helm

Europe is finally finding its footing. The shock of Brexit is proving manageable. The eurozone economy is on the mend, the migration crisis has eased and the Dutch elections have given grounds to hope that mainstream politicians can check the advance of populism. France’s presidential election, whose first round takes place on Sunday, could make all these gains seem irrelevant.

In a nerve-racking contest that defies prediction, any of the four leading candidates could plausibly prevail. A few points lie between them in the polls and undecided voters, or a high rate of abstention, could make all the difference. The nightmare scenario would be a second round run-off between the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left firebrand gaining ground among voters who despise the National Front’s barely concealed xenophobia but want to punish a self-regarding political elite that has failed to answer their needs.

A victory for either of these insurgents would be an earthquake that would be felt far beyond France’s borders. Both advocate economic protectionism and a huge, unfunded expansion of France’s already sizeable state. Both threaten to withdraw from Nato and take France out of the EU — a blow from which the bloc would not recover. Both favour closer ties with Russia — as, somewhat alarmingly, does the Republican candidate, François Fillon. Moscow appears alert to the possibilities, judging by clear signs of Russian attempts to influence opinion online.

It will be a relief if Sunday’s vote leaves one of the two mainstream candidates — the liberal Emmanuel Macron or conservative Mr Fillon — in pole position. Yet it would still be a challenge for the eventual winner to garner the parliamentary majority needed to govern effectively. Moreover, even if the political centre holds, it will not dispel the sense that France’s political system — designed to accommodate protest, but to concentrate authority in the hands of an august and non-partisan president — is in crisis.

This is not so much a failure of the Fifth Republic, as a failure of the centre-right and centre-left political groupings that have run the country for the past 60 years. Both the Socialists and the Republicans have lost swaths of their traditional supporters. It will be without precedent if neither group is represented in the run-off, but with the scandal-stricken Mr Fillon trailing his main rivals, it is more than likely. Even Mr Macron, who has been careful to disavow affiliation with any party, is vulnerable to the perception that he too is a creature of the establishment.

Apathy and alienation from the political class are hardly unique to France. The ingredients are familiar: here as elsewhere, successive governments have failed to answer the concerns of communities at the sharp end of globalisation; to appreciate the growing divide between the capital and provinces; to address the deprivation and discrimination suffered by certain minorities; or to tackle widespread resentment of immigration.

The effects are magnified in France, where both the far-right and the communist left have deep roots. Moreover, in a country that expects its president to embody national grandeur, the mediocrity of recent candidates and the frequency of funding scandals have been especially damaging.

Populists have also been able to profit from a pervasive sense of national decline. It has become so commonplace to bemoan France’s waning international influence and economic backsliding relative to Germany that its strengths — world-class companies, well-run public services and generally comfortable living standards — are either unnoticed or taken for granted.

If this election leads to a radical realignment of politics, the traditional parties of the right and left have only themselves to blame. However, while voters have grounds to despair of their politicians, they should not give way to pessimism about the future of the country. Despite the sense of national angst, this election offers a chance for France to reinvigorate its economy and regain its leadership in Europe.

France faces a choice between two candidates who want to tear the system apart, and two who will at least attempt to renew and rebuild it. The risks of political fragmentation are clear. Voters should act on reason, not out of anger, and they should not abstain. Whoever wins this contest will need the strongest mandate possible.