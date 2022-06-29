A former White House aide testified that former President Donald Trump tried to commandeer his limousine on January 6, an independent report advises the UK to suspend use of live facial recognition over privacy concerns, and environmentalists are concerned about the impact of global timber trade disruption. Plus, access to mail-order abortion pills is shaping up to be the next legal battleground.

