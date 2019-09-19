A push by President Emmanuel Macron for France to harden its immigration policies to reduce the influx of foreigners has alarmed human rights groups and disconcerted the leftwing of his own centrist La République en Marche (LREM) party.

Mr Macron has been hinting at tighter curbs on immigration, including annual quotas, since the eruption of the gilets jaunes demonstrations last year. The protests began as a motorists’ campaign against green fuel taxes but broadened into an anti-government movement that was joined in its early stages by many supporters of the far-right, anti-immigration Rassemblement National (RN) party.

Mr Macron took his tough line on migration a stage further this week, telling a meeting of his party’s parliamentarians that it was time to confront a crucial issue in French politics and be “extremely firm” in applying asylum rules.

“The flows of migrants into Europe have never been so low, while the requests for asylum in France have never been so high,” he said. “In presenting ourselves as humanitarians, we can sometimes be too lax.”

He complained about those who manipulated France’s asylum system, leading to an explosion of unaccompanied immigrant minors in some urban districts, and warned his supporters against giving ammunition to Marine Le Pen’s RN.

“The question is whether we want to be a middle-class party. The middle class has no problem with [immigration]. They don’t really come across it, but the working class live with it. The left hasn’t wanted to look at this problem for decades, so working class people have moved to the extreme right.”

Rights groups have publicly criticised Mr Macron’s approach, and 15 LREM members of the National Assembly published a joint statement complaining that the issue of economic migrants — as opposed to those escaping political persecution — was being misused by “those who want to emphasise feelings of rejection linked to strangers and Islam” and “engender hatred of all citizens of the Muslim faith”.

Sonia Krimi, one of the MPs who signed the statement, told Huffington Post that she totally disagreed with Mr Macron’s words, which were like those of Ms Le Pen and “mix up asylum-seekers and millions of French people of immigrant origin”.

Advocates of a tougher migration policy say many of those applying for asylum in France are not fleeing persecution but simply trying to escape poverty in their home countries, including Albania and Georgia.

“For economic migrants, the real solution is to accelerate the process of identification and return [to their home countries],” one of Mr Macron’s senior officials said this week.

Cyrille de Billy, secretary-general of the non-government group la Cimade which gives legal assistance to asylum seekers, said France had already been hardening its policies in recent years and that Mr Macron’s latest message “does not seem to us a very good sign”.

There was a legal obligation to consider each case individually, he said, and it was wrong to lump people together on the basis of nationality or “the geopolitical situation of their country”.

Mr de Billy said: “It is the discourse of the extreme right that has largely shaped the debate.”

Official figures show more than 114,000 people sought asylum for the first time in France last year — triple the number a decade ago, up more than a fifth from 2017 and topped in western Europe only by Germany. Only about 33,000 were granted asylum in 2018, however.

In all, nearly 256,000 people were granted French residence, many of them relatives of previous migrants or students.

Concern among white, working-class French people over mass migration has long fuelled support for Ms Le Pen’s RN, which won the most votes and narrowly beat Mr Macron’s LREM in voting for European Parliament elections in May.

With French local elections due in March, Mr Macron has made little secret of his desire to win more votes from the left by concentrating on environmental issues such as climate change, and from the right by focusing on immigration and the cost of living.

“Macron is trying to create his own ideology,” said Thomas Gomart, director of the Ifri think-tank, noting that he had absorbed the lessons of the European vote and what he was told during the “great national debate” he launched to defuse the gilets jaunes crisis. Mr Macron’s thinking, said Mr Gomart, was that “I’ve taken ecology from the left and I’m going to take immigration from the right”.

Ms Le Pen said she did not believe Mr Macron’s new hard line on immigration and accused him of starting a campaign for re-election as president in 2022.