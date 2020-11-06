All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which footballer was the Fifa World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2003? In 1849, which soldier became the first US president never to have held any previous political office? On which river is the Victoria Falls? In 2012, the communications technology company Saasbee changed its name to what? What was the state religion of Persia before the arrival of Islam? © Hulton Archive/Getty Images In Greek mythology, who was the father of Helen of Troy (above)? What is the American-English word for a courgette? © Oli Scarff/Getty Images What was the first name of The Great Gatsby (above) author F Scott Fitzgerald’s wife? Which two puppets joined Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast in 1992? The great-grandfather of which British newsreader fought against Lord Kitchener’s forces at the Battle of Omdurman?

