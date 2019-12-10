In the 1963 epic war film The Great Escape, a surprise inspection by the guards forces the tunnel diggers to scramble out, hastily rearrange the hut and engage in various innocent-looking activities.

The Japanese government may be doing something similar with controversial new disclosure rules that, to critics, appeared to put Shinzo Abe’s administration on a collision course with the shareholder activism that has risen up vigorously in the country over the past three years.

In the face of predictable outrage from overseas hedge funds and banks, Japanese regulators have, just like those Great Escape tunnel diggers, shifted into a “nothing to see here” mode that could be more unsettling than reassuring for many.

Although there will be extensive exemptions available, from next May, Tokyo’s amendment to the Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act (Fefta) obliges foreigners to notify the authorities before their holdings in potentially sensitive sectors — ranging from nuclear power and IT to agriculture and marine transport — reach just 1 per cent.

The change, which brings the disclosure threshold down from 10 per cent, was presented as a national security-driven measure to bring Japan in line with the US, and close some loopholes that had never, in fact, been exploited.

But the new version of Fefta not only gives Japanese companies a theoretical shelter from criticism by getting early warnings that a foreign activist is building a stake. In the extreme, it also potentially criminalises investors who fail to spot that the company whose shares they are buying fall under the protection of the new law

Last week, with hundreds of fund managers arriving in Tokyo for Nomura’s annual CEO conference, the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) assured anyone who paid them a visit that any fund manager registered with the relevant authority in their home country would be given a blanket exemption from pre-notification. All but a few sovereign wealth funds and family offices will now qualify for the exemption.

It was superficially convincing.

However, the exemption from pre-notification will not apply either if a foreign investor proposes themselves or “related parties” as board members of a company on the sensitive list, or if they propose that a company close or divest a business unit. Both of these are moves that — even if only threatened — form part of the activist fund’s arsenal and have helped the progress of better governance.

The MoF has also said it would divide the stock market into three baskets: one for companies with no sensitivity, one for companies where exempted investors did not need to pre-notify and another for which there were no exemptions.

Fine, but investors still do not know how big each basket will be and who, precisely, will qualify for the exemptions. The MoF again left critical details unexplained even as the amendment passed through parliament last month. Yet without simple, transparent definitions of which companies would fall into which categories — should Toyota, say, quietly produce dual-use military technologies — the framework does not make investors feel secure that they will not stray into activities the law has criminalised.

This vagueness has simply fanned speculation that the Fefta amendment remains a stealth backlash by Japan Inc and its supporters in the METI against the perception that the Tokyo stock market is becoming a global activists’ theme park. Successful investor campaigns, such as that which persuaded Toshiba to overhaul its board and buy back shares, have fuelled confidence among shareholders of Japanese corporations to become ever bolder in their demands.

There are several possible conclusions. One is that the amendment was always, straightforwardly, about closing a loophole that could potentially let China acquire sensitive Japanese technology. More likely, though, is that this initial intention was hijacked by certain elements of government who saw in it the potential to keep much closer tabs on shareholder activists. Since September, it has been quite clear that the MoF, METI and FSA are not aligned on the matter at all: METI in particular, say investors and analysts, has made it clear in private meetings that it is pushing for a much tougher regime while the FSA battles to convince everyone that the pro-governance drive will continue unimpeded.

Last week’s Great Escape-style display of normality may, as some now believe, represent a genuine volte-face. The alternative, though, is that it conceals a subterranean tunnel of anti-activist sentiment waiting for later use.