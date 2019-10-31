Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US Department of Justice strikes a deal with the Malaysian financier at the centre of the 1MDB scandal, Apple posts quarterly earnings showing strong accessory sales even as smartphone and Mac sales declined, and new documents reveal that Boeing pushed to limit expensive pilot training for its 737 Max jet. Plus, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year. The FT’s Jennifer Ablan explains what this signals about the central bank’s outlook for the US economy.

