German chipmaker Infineon Technologies is nearing a deal to acquire US rival Cypress Semiconductor, according to people briefed on the planned transaction.

The deal, which could be announced as early as Monday, would be the latest takeover in the fast-consolidating chipmaking industry.

The purchase by Infineon, which has a market value of about €18bn, would come as its shares have been knocked in recent weeks. The company was forced to cut its revenue and earnings guidance for 2019 due to “continued global economic uncertainties and weaker end market demand”.

Chipmakers across the world have seen their valuations drop sharply in recent months following the fallout surrounding the US crackdown on Chinese technology group Huawei. Worsening trade conditions have become a further impetus for Infineon to seek a combination with Cypress, which has a market value of about $6.5bn, said one person informed about the matter.

Bloomberg, which first reported the news of a deal, said that Infineon would pay between $23 and $24 a share. That would value its shares at more than $8.3bn. Cypress has net debt of around $600m.

San Jose-based Cypress and Neubiberg-based Infineon could not be immediately reached for comment.