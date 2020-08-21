All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

“The Ladies Who Lunch” and “Being Alive” are songs from which Stephen Sondheim musical?

© Dreamstime The eighth most populous city in Texas (above) takes its name from a Latin phrase meaning what?

Which word has the longest entry in the print version of the Oxford English Dictionary?

Bathsheba Everdene, Gabriel Oak and Sergeant Troy are characters in which Thomas Hardy novel?

What begins with Das Rheingold and ends with Götterdämmerung?

Which shape has the largest area for any given length of perimeter?

Zhang Chunqiao, Yao Wenyuan, Wang Hongwen and Mao Zedong’s wife Jiang Qing were together known by what name?

© Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images What was the follow-up single to “Relax” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood (above)?

What was the name of Sam Peckinpah’s breakthrough film of 1969, starring William Holden?