Ford retreats; Tesla misses targets; China’s economic future

Ford has scrapped its plan to build a $1.6bn plant in Mexico, aiming instead to invest $700m in a Michigan factory where it will build a new range of electric and hybrid vehicles. The move came hours after Donald Trump tweeted that General Motors should build its cars domestically or pay a stiff import tax. On the same day the president-elect announced that Robert Lighthizer, a vocal advocate of protectionism, was his choice to be US trade representative.

Ford’s decision also came on the same day that House Republicans dropped a plan to scale back ethics oversight in Congress after a rebuke from Mr Trump on Twitter, who wanted the plan delayed. The intervention gave a hint of the influence the president-elect is already wielding over Republican lawmakers. (FT)

In the news

Backtracking on fracking Environmental charity Friends of the Earth has been forced to withdraw notices about the impact of fracking for shale gas after Britain’s advertising regulator found they could not be backed up with evidence. Energy companies called the decision a victory against “anti-fracking myths” propagated by opponents of the process. In Russia, though, Gazprom Neft, the oil division of Gazprom, the state-controlled gas giant, is going it alone when it comes to trying to deliver a Russian shale energy revolution. (FT)

Brexit complexity Britain’s ambassador to the EU unexpectedly and abruptly resigned weeks before the UK plans to begin formal talks to leave the EU. Colleagues said Sir Ivan Rogers was “frustrated” that his warnings about Brexit’s complexity were being ignored. (FT)

Tesla misses delivery targets The electric carmaker missed its target last year as fresh production problems slowed output for several weeks in the final quarter, according to figures released on Tuesday. (FT)

France takes long view on bonds With plans to this week tap an existing 50-year bond that matures in 2066, France is asking bond investors to take the long view in what is expected to be a challenging year for the eurozone’s second-largest economy, as the country braces for a bruising presidential election. (FT)

Dolphins given higher porpoise In a last-ditch effort to save Mexico’s vaquita porpoises from extinction, US Navy-trained dolphins will use their sonar to locate the world’s smallest and most endangered porpoise species then advise their handlers of their location. (Guardian)

Is that a phone in your pocket? Thinner smartphones or more space for larger batteries are on the way this year. Qualcomm, the leading mobile chipmaker, said the new version of its flagship processor would take up about 35 per cent less space than last year’s model and consume roughly 25 per cent less power. The company is also said to be finalising an investment in the $100bn technology fund set up by Japan’s SoftBank. (FT, WSJ)

Turkish state of emergency Parliament in Ankara is set to extend a state of emergency for another 90 days, with a manhunt still under way for the gunman who opened fire in Istanbul’s Reina nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing 39 people. The state of emergency has been in place since a coup attempt in July, and critics say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is using it to stifle opponents. The lira fell to a record low amid concerns about inflation and fallout from the terror attack. (FT)

Indonesia takes on JPMorgan Jakarta said it had severed all ties between the finance ministry and JPMorgan after the investment bank downgraded Indonesia’s sovereign debt in mid-November. The bank’s report downgraded the debt by two categories to “underweight”. JPMorgan shrugged off the announcement, saying the impact on its clients would be minimal. (FT)

It’s a big day for

The Fed The US Federal Reserve will release minutes from its final meeting of 2016, during which it raised interest rates for the second time in a decade.

Food for thought

China’s economic future Fears last January that a plunging stock market and currency were the death knell for China’s economy in 2016 proved to be misplaced. Yet despite the likelihood GDP grew last year by close to the government’s target of 6.5 per cent, there are still concerns the country’s fundamental economic challenges have yet to be addressed. (FT)

Investing in 2017 The overwhelming probability is that the world economy will grow in 2017, writes the FT’s Martin Wolf. But while political risk did not have a huge effect on economic outcomes in 2016, that could change in 2017. The full repercussions of Donald Trump’s win, Brexit, the oil market and China’s debt will all affect markets. FT reporters have compiled the most pressing market issues facing investors in 2017. (FT)

Five African elections to watch The coming year will see five African elections, but polls show that many citizens do not consider ballots in their countries to be free and fair. Democracy campaigners hope that this year’s votes will follow the Ghanaian model, where Nana Akufo-Addo was elected in 2016, rather than that of Gambia, where President Yahya Jammeh conceded defeat, only to reject the result a few days later. (Quartz)

Russia’s state-backed private bank Russia’s use of little-known private banks to help circumvent western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict allowed one, Otkritie, to make billions in a multibillion dollar trade, raising fears that it is creating risks for the Russian state. (FT)

Putting out fires with half the water Fires in Indonesia during 2015 were the worst since 1997, forcing the state-run airline Garuda Indonesia to cancel more than 400 flights. One Japanese soapmaker is taking on the annual forest fires on by developing a foam agent that is easier on the environment by using less water. (NAR)

Video of the day

Bitcoin passes $1,000 (FT) The cryptocurrency passed a notable round number in dollars this week, but there’s only one figure that really matters, argues Short View.