Incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen will advance to the final round of voting after yesterday’s first round of the French presidential election, and Stefania Palma explains the big themes that have emerged from the 1MDB scandal. Plus, the FT’s Asia financial correspondent, Tabby Kinder, explains why China is changing its audit secrecy rules.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Emmanuel Macron to face Marine Le Pen in French election run-off

Ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng found guilty in 1MDB fraud trial

China changes audit secrecy rules in bid to stop US delistings

Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan’s leader in vote of no confidence

The French election webinar: Race to the Finish

