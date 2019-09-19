Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Having a baby is one of the best things that could happen in your life - but sadly it could also be the worst thing that could happen to your finances. We discuss the effects of the gender pay gap. Plus FT Money editor Claer Barrett talks to guests about what kind of investor Adrian Mole could have grown into. And what could happen to the 'best buy' lists used by fund supermarkets in the wake of the Woodford scandal?

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.