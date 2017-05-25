Lloyds’ chair refutes ‘Jenga tower’ collapse of City after Brexit

The chairman of Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday that there would be no “Jenga tower” collapse of the UK financial services sector after the country left the EU — contradicting an argument made recently by his counterpart at HSBC.

Douglas Flint, HSBC’s chairman, had highlighted the risk of Brexit causing heavy job losses in the UK by comparing its overlapping financial services to the game of Jenga, in which players pull out pieces while trying to avoid the whole structure collapsing.

But Lord Blackwell, chairman of Lloyds and a well-known Brexit supporter, sought to turn the debate on its head by telling a conference on Thursday: “Rather than a Jenga tower, I think of a Tower of London, with deep foundations.”

He listed the UK capital’s legal system, expertise and infrastructure as insurmountable advantages that would maintain the City’s position as Europe’s dominant financial centre, even in a “hard Brexit” scenario that severed financial services access between the UK and EU.

“You will end up with a fragmentation,” said the Lloyds chairman, listing Frankfurt, Paris, Dublin, Luxembourg and Madrid as cities where financial firms may shift a limited number jobs or activities. “But none of these financial centres will be able to challenge London.”

He pointed out that “80 per cent of what goes on in London isn’t directly connected with the EU and much of the activity that is related to the EU won’t necessarily move”.

“I’m not complacent, but I do think London and UK financial services can weather a situation where there is no deal”, he said, referring to the potential outcome of Article 50 talks to negotiate the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU over the next two years.

His optimistic tone was not echoed by other speakers at Thursday’s City Week conference in London. Michael Cole-Fontayn, European chairman at Bank of New York Mellon, warned of the “pretty enormous” costs that financial services firms would face if Brexit forced them to split the pool of capital and margin payments concentrated in London.

Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, said that if clearing of euro securities and pricing of euro securities moved from the UK to other EU countries — as some European politicians have proposed — he would need to move jobs to mirror those shifts. But he clarified: “This is not a hugely significant point . . . it may be a handful of jobs rather than anything more.”

Catherine McGuinness, chairman of the policy and resources committee at the City of London Corporation, said: “We are not detecting any great flood of people away from London. It is always worth pointing out that there are new jobs coming in, such as in the technology sector.”