It has been an embarrassing week for the Johnson government, as education secretary Gavin Williamson was forced into a U-turn on exam results. Will the prime minister rethink his management style and does he face a leadership challenge? Plus, the UK and EU are still struggling to strike a trade deal in the latest Brexit negotiations. Will an agreement be reached in time for the end-of-year deadline? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Paul Goodman, editor of the ConservativeHome website, and the FT's Laura Hughes, Peter Foster and Sam Fleming. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer is Breen Turner and the editor is Liam Nolan. Theme music by Metaphor Music.





