China accuses 2 more provinces of faking data

China’s anti-corruption watchdog has highlighted fake economic data in two more northern provinces, giving a political edge to Beijing’s attempts to solve a widespread problem of questionable statistics.



Data were falsified by “some regions” or companies in coal-rich Inner Mongolia as well as Jilin province, in the country’s grain heartland, the Central Committee for Discipline Inspection said in a critique of malfeasance by local officials in the two provinces. It did not provide details or a timeframe.

The CCDI attributed the problem to local cadres’ insufficient embrace of the “four consciousnesses” — in other words, their ideological adherence to China’s top leader, Xi Jinping. The criticism of fake data by the ruling Communist party — rather than the civil government — adds heft to Beijing’s effort to clean up false reporting.



But for outside observers the evidence of more fake economic data in the provinces adds to longstanding doubts about the smoothness of Chinese national economic statistics and their surprisingly close adherence to growth targets set by Beijing.

It raises anew the question of how much the country’s resource belt really suffered from the mining and energy market slump. In recent years China’s national growth figures have diverged significantly from the informal “Li Keqiang index” named after the country’s premier, which tracks steel and other indicators of economic activity.



“In China people didn’t take fake data too seriously in the past,” said Zhou Hao, economist with Commerzbank in Singapore. He added that the criticism of fake data in an announcement from the anti-corruption watchdog, an organisation under the Communist party, meant that faking data could be considered a breach of party rules. “Politically that is a strong signal.”



Earlier this year north-eastern Liaoning province, which borders Jilin and Inner Mongolia, was revealed to have faked economic data for at least five years, thus masking the impact of a multi-year downturn in commodities markets.

In March a Financial Times analysis showed that several other northern provinces — including Inner Mongolia — should have been at least as exposed as Liaoning to the downturn in steel, oil and coal prices. The FT did not include Jilin in its analysis because Jilin’s heavy reliance on grain and grain-processing industries made its economy less directly comparable.

China’s central government statisticians claim to adjust national indicators to take into account over- and under-reporting by provinces. They also smooth quarterly data to give the impression of steady growth with little volatility.

While China’s official growth rates slowed moderately from 2012 to 2016, local conditions in northern and north-eastern China showed signs of much greater stress. Steel mills defaulted, unpaid miners and teachers protested and local governments promoted coal-intensive industry to make up for lacklustre demand. Most tellingly, the north-east, which includes Jilin and Liaoning, has been losing population as young people seek jobs elsewhere.



In the neighbouring nation of Mongolia, which is even more dependent on coal and metals exports than northern China, national and personal indebtedness spiked during the downturn and banks’ non-performing loans rose. Last month, the IMF approved a financial package and fiscal discipline measures for Mongolia.

Coal and other commodity prices have recovered over the past year. The resulting pick-up in the local economy in northern China should make it easier to bring official numbers back in line with conditions on the ground.

