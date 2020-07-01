Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The UK Politics podcast is getting a fresh look. From Saturday, July 4, your weekly look at British politics will become Payne's Politics. Every week FT Whitehall correspondent Sebastian Payne will take listeners into the corridors of power to unwrap, analyse and debate the issues of the day with a regular lineup of expert correspondents and informed commentators.

