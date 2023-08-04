We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest US employment news every morning.

US jobs growth is forecast to have fallen to its lowest level since 2020, with the labour market slowly cooling after almost 18 months of interest rate rises.

Economists expect the economy to have added about 200,000 new non-farm jobs in July, according to a Bloomberg survey.

If correct, that would mark a further decline from 209,000 in June, and the slowest increase since December 2020 — and could be taken as an encouraging sign that the Federal Reserve is making progress in its fight against inflation.

The Fed and investors have been closely monitoring the health of the labour market, as wages and jobs growth are critical contributors to inflation.

However, the labour market more broadly is still expected to be in robust shape, with the unemployment rate forecast to hold steady at 3.6 per cent.

Hourly earnings growth is expected to have slipped slightly, to 4.2 per cent year on year, but remain well above the levels considered consistent with the Fed’s 2 per cent inflation target.

Official figures are due to be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 8.30 Eastern Time on Friday.

Optimism has grown in recent weeks that the central bank is on track to bring inflation under control without driving the economy into a severe recession. Consumer price inflation fell further than expected in June, while the central bank’s preferred indicator — the core measure of the personal consumption expenditure index — also retreated to its lowest level since October 2021.

However, the Fed has warned that persistent strength in the labour market may make it harder to bring inflation all the way down to its target.

“I think markets have been overly optimistic with the last sets of inflation numbers,” said Agron Nicaj, US economist at MUFG. “As long as consumer spending remains high and the labour market remains strong, I would expect inflation to remain elevated.”

Job gains in recent months have been spread across sectors, but Nicaj said he would be paying particular attention to any signs of weakness in manufacturing.

A survey by the Institute for Supply Management earlier this week suggested activity in the politically important sector was contracting, and Nicaj said “a lot of signs suggest that it will be one of the first industries to have consistently negative employment growth”.

The Fed last week lifted interest rates to their highest level in 22 years and insisted it may announce further hikes if required, but futures markets suggest most investors think the central bank will hold rates steady for the rest of the year.

Markets on Thursday evening were pricing in just a 17 per cent chance that the Fed lifts rates at its next meeting in September, and about a 38 per cent chance that rates rise at least once by November.



