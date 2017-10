Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Martin Arnold and guests discuss the trial of ex-HSBC forex trader Mark Johnson and its potential repercussions for the foreign exchange markets, Commertzbank as it prepares for potential takeover bids, and the impact of AI on the way professional research is done. With special guest Jack Kokko, chief executive of Alphasense.

