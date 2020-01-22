Lisa Nandy has become the second candidate to reach the final ballot of the UK opposition Labour leadership contest after securing the requisite support of three party “affiliates”.

The MP for Wigan, seen as part of the party’s “soft left”, joined shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer in the final line-up after securing the support of the GMB union, National Union of Mineworkers and — on Wednesday — Chinese for Labour.

The third group was set up to promote the interests of British-Chinese and East Asian people in the Labour party.

All of the four remaining candidates to replace outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn, who announced he was stepping down after Labour’s crushing general election defeat by Boris Johnson’s Conservatives last month, need the backing of at least 22 MPs as well as either more than 33 constituency Labour parties (CLPs) or at least three organisations such as unions representing 5 per cent of the affiliate membership.

Sir Keir, widely seen as the frontrunner in the race at present, had already reached the final ballot of the party membership with the help of Unison, the large public sector union.

Rebecca Long Bailey, shadow business secretary and the most loyal “Corbynista” of the candidates, is hoping to secure the endorsement of the powerful Unite the Union when that group meets on Friday. She has one affiliate backing her so far: the bakers’ union BFAWU.

Emily Thornberry, shadow foreign secretary — who was the last candidate to reach the threshold of MP support — is hoping to win sufficient backing from CLPs instead.

A fifth candidate, high-profile centrist backbencher Jess Phillips, withdrew from the race on Tuesday and said she would support Ms Nandy instead.

Ms Nandy used a speech on Wednesday to argue for a shake-up of the welfare system to restore “empathy” to the system, which she said was often too complicated for people to understand. She said she supported the principle behind the contentious universal credit system but said people had been given “no support” when using it.

In the separate race to become deputy leader of the Labour party, shadow education secretary Angela Rayner is currently the only candidate to have won the required support, having won over the GMB, NUM, Unison and Usdaw. She faces competition from Ian Murray, Dawn Butler, Rosena Allin-Khan and Richard Burgon.