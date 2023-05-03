The rescue of First Republic this week has failed to stop a sell-off in regional bank shares, Apple experienced a big boost in demand in India driven by a surge in refurbished iPhone sales, and European banks are hoping to scoop up some of Credit Suisse’s business now that the lender has been bought by UBS.

Mentioned in this podcast:

First Republic rescue fails to arrest slide in US regional bank shares

Refurbished iPhones boost Apple’s share of Indian market

Deutsche Bank plans to beef up investment bank advisory team

Icahn group’s shares tumble after attack by short seller Hindenburg

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com