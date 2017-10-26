Acrimony over $232m ICO set to intensify regulatory scrutiny

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Delays and infighting at a venture which raised $232m in one of the largest “initial coin offerings” to date has raised concerns that the experimental financing mechanism could attract a swift crackdown by regulators.

The acrimonious governance battle at Tezos, which is promising to develop a new blockchain that is an improvement over predecessors such as bitcoin, erupted less than three months after its then record-breaking ICO fundraising, highlighting the speculative nature of many such investments.

The value of the digital tokens, called “tezzies”, that Tezos issued to investors in July slumped 22 per cent in the space of five hours last week, when its founders and the head of the Swiss foundation that oversees its finances went public with details of their feud.

Although Tezos carefully framed buying tezzies as making a “contribution” to the foundation, not an investment, regulators are considering imposing securities regulations on such deals and have expressed concern over the frothy ICO market.

The Tezos situation could attract further attention to ICOs, said Kathryn Haun, board member at cryptocurrencies exchange Coinbase, who was previously a federal prosecutor for the US justice department and co-ordinator of its work on cryptocurrency.

“I suspect the regulators [will] wait and take their time and then make an example of one of the really big ICOs, one in the $100m plus range,” said Ms Haun.

Tezos was founded by husband and wife, Arthur and Kathleen Breitman, who previously worked at Morgan Stanley and Bridgewater respectively, but the ICO proceeds are managed by the not-for-profit Tezos Foundation under the direction of Johann Gevers, founder of Swiss blockchain trade body Crypto Valley.

The feud centres on complaints by the Breitmans about delays in recruiting and other “bottlenecks” after it handed the foundation financial controls.

The Breitmans accused Mr Gevers of attempted “self-dealing, misrepresenting to the council the value of a bonus he attempted to grant himself”, saying that he had been suspended pending an internal investigation.

Mr Gevers denied the allegations, accusing the Breitmans of “a devious campaign of systematic character assassination” and attempting “to bypass the Swiss legal structure and take over control of the Foundation”.

Other blockchains, including Ethereum, also have Swiss foundations, supposedly providing independent oversight but underscoring the complexity and potential ambiguity of their governance and regulatory status.

The nascent ICO market has “no uniform rules and nobody to hold accountable”, said David Silver of Silver Miller, a law firm which has launched class action suits against several cryptocurrency exchanges. Silver Miller is using the controversy around Tezos to try to attract clients interested in suing over some of the most high-profile ICOs.

Despite the riskiness of the market, ICOs have raised $3bn globally so far this year by selling digital tokens that can later be exchanged for services or sold on to other investors. The interest has grown along with digital currencies’ soaring values.

Tezos has admitted that it will have no product until February 2018 at the earliest, raising questions about the use of the ICO proceeds. Those funds have swelled to more than $500m thanks to the rapid appreciation of bitcoin and ether, the digital currencies investors used to acquire their tezzies.

The co-founders tried to play down the dispute at the Money2020 conference in Las Vegas this week. Ms Breitman said it did not represent “critical jeopardy to the project” and would “blow over”, although she added: “It stinks, we’re both really embarrassed about the situation.”

One cryptocurrency investor said controversy around a relatively untested ICO company was inevitable. Spencer Bogart, managing director at venture fund Blockchain Capital, said he hoped the case encourages people “to demand some stronger governance oversight”.