Vegetable crisps

Another very versatile recipe that works well with any starchy root vegetable and even some of the cabbage family (Savoy cabbage and kale). This recipe uses beetroots (red and candy), Jerusalem artichokes, carrots and celeriac.

1 candied beetroot 1 red beetroot 1 carrot 1 Jerusalem artichoke Celeriac

Preheat your oven to 100C-120C. Slice the vegetables thinly. It doesn’t matter if you cut them lengthwise or cross-wise, as long they are evenly sliced and crisp thin. Pat the vegetables dry between two towels, separate the vegetables and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and ½ tsp of good quality olive oil. Spread evenly on baking trays, making sure no vegetables overlap (if they overlap they will not dry properly and will not get crispy). Each vegetable has a different cooking time, so it’s best to place them on separate baking trays; they usually take between one and two hours depending on how strong your oven is. Take out of the oven when dried and crisp. For ultimate crunch, let them cool for a couple of minutes. Serve with a spoonful of honeycomb and a sprinkle of salt.

© Yuki Sugiura

Skye Gyngell is chef-proprietor of Spring Restaurant at Somerset House, London; springrestaurant.co.uk

The Scratch menu, which uses leftover ingredients that would otherwise go to waste, is available from 5.30pm-6.30m daily, £20 for three courses. Advance bookings only.

