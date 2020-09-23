South bid repeatedly on his 1pt hand; dummy was underwhelmed when — online — he saw partner’s motley collection. However, declarer played the hand well enough to justify his bidding.

Bidding Dealer: West E/W Game North East South West — — — 1D Dbl 1H 1S 2D 3C 3D 3S NB 4S

Was South overly aggressive? When North doubles, South assumes a hand with support for the other suits. Hence, 1S is just fine. When North bids 3C, suggesting a very strong club hand, South again freely bids his spades. If points split 20-20 between partnerships, 3S is a decent competitive bid and South can stand a bid of 4C. North, imagining partner with, perhaps, six spades to an honour, is brave to bid 4S, but finesses seem likely to be right.

West led ♦AK and declarer ruffed in hand. This was to be his last entry until much later: what should he do with it? The choice seems to be between playing for West to hold both K♠ and Q♠, or for West to hold K♣. If it were that simple, you would opt for the club finesse. However, that finesse only gains when West holds exactly two clubs. The declarer at this table led a spade and, when West followed low, finessed with J♠. A♠ was cashed, leaving only K♠ outstanding. Now, declarer played A♣ and Q♣ and, later, he was able to pitch his heart loser on a club winner