Texas governor warns of ‘very major’ hurricane disaster

Hurricane Harvey is going to be “a very major disaster” with “devastating damage” expected, Texas governor Greg Abbott warned, as the storm intensified to Category 3 with winds of up to 120 miles an hour.

Forecasts on Friday afternoon suggested that Harvey would make landfall early on Saturday morning near the port of Corpus Christi, on the south-west coast of Texas.

The area has one of the greatest concentrations of energy infrastructure in the US, with refineries, oil export terminals and pipelines likely to be affected by the storm.

Mr Abbott, who warned of severe flooding, told a news conference that he had made a formal request for President Donald Trump to declare the storm a major disaster, to trigger additional help from the federal government.

“We can tell already at this stage: this is going to be a very major disaster,” he said. “If you are in areas between Corpus Christi and Houston . . . especially low-lying areas, you need to strongly consider evacuating.”

He added that the worst of the flooding could come days after the initial surge. “If you wait until you realise how serious this condition is, you are likely to find that it’s too late.”

Mr Trump did not immediately accede to the request to declare a major disaster, but the White House issued a statement saying the president “continues to closely monitor Hurricane Harvey and the preparedness and response efforts of state, local, and federal officials.”

Mr Trump tweeted: “I encourage everyone in the path of #HurricaneHarvey to heed the advice & orders of their local and state officials.”

“A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours,” the US National Hurricane Center said.

Oil companies have been evacuating some facilities, but the path of the storm is expected to pass to the west of most of the production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, and many remained in operation.

ExxonMobil said it had shut its Hoover and Galveston 209 platforms, but its Baytown and Beaumont refineries were still running as normal. Royal Dutch Shell said it had shut its Perdido and Enchilada Salsa facilities, but other platforms appeared to be still in operation.

BP said its four principal platforms in the gulf were still producing, although two were exporting at reduced rates because a connecting pipeline system had been shut down.

The storm is also likely to halt ships carrying merchandise into Houston, the eighth-largest container port in the US. Port officials closed container terminals at noon on Friday, while Union Pacific, a freight railroad, curtailed service along the Texas coast as it shunted cars to higher land.

As energy futures markets closed for the weekend, traders weighed the extent to which falling demand, from flooding and industry shutdowns, would offset the impact of lower fuel production.

Nymex October West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 0.9 per cent to $47.87 a barrel on Friday, while Nymex September gasoline rose 0.2 per cent to $1.6666 a gallon, capping a 2.6 per cent increase over the previous week.

Nymex natural gas for September delivery at the Henry hub in Louisiana fell 1.9 per cent on Friday to $2.892 per million British thermal units.

Futures exchanges reopen on Sunday night, US time.

Breanne Dougherty, a gas analyst at Société Générale, said: “Given that Hurricane Harvey is making landfall over the weekend, this could lead to a very active trading day on Monday.”

She estimated that with power outages, business closures and less activity at liquefied natural gas export plant, gas demand could decline between 1.5bn-2bn cubic feet per day during the storm.