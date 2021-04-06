How to dance your way to health - and happiness

And other alternative, up-tempo guides to success

© Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images | Teenagers dancing the Twist in a Tokyo street, 1978
Get to twerk: why dancing is a wellbeing superpower

Good for the body – even better for the brain. The Twist, Bollyfunk and Cher-obics are some of the best therapies around

Move it: the best dance accounts to follow on Instagram 

Add some rhythm to your feed

Covid will not squash our deep-seated need to dance

The pandemic has deprived us of something that binds people together and gives great joy — but history suggests that it will bounce back

Could a dance coach boost your career performance?

From creating charismatic boardroom presentations to choreographing catwalks, the movement director has emerged as the most elegant of mentors

Dancers explore how coronavirus has changed the way we move, touch and connect

World renowned dancers take part in an FT collaboration with Sadler's Wells

How I spend it… Louisa Young on dancing

The novelist describes her obsession with posting a dance a day on Instagram

Roll models: the best rollerskates and blades to buy

Instagram, lockdown and The Crown have sparked a revolution. Here’s the best kit to get you jamming on wheels

Good vibrations: can music ease us through anxious times?

We know instinctively that songs can make us feel better — and scientific research proves it