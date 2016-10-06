Hurricane Matthew strengthens as it approaches US coast

A mass evacuation was under way in four southeastern US states on Thursday as the most powerful storm to hit the Caribbean in almost a decade approached the heavily populated Atlantic coast of Florida.

Meteorologists said Hurricane Matthew, which has killed more than 100 people, had increased in power again and was now classified as a category four storm after hitting the central Bahamas.

The storm has already left swaths of destruction across Haiti, where at least 98 people had died. The US National Hurricane Center said the winds had reached 140mph and were expected to maintain that strength as they hit the Florida coast later on Thursday.

The governors of Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina declared a state of emergency and urged evacuations in those areas that are expected to be hit, affecting about 2m people.

The owners of Sandwiches Sea restaurant in Delray Beach, Florida, put up hurricane shutters ahead of approach of Hurricane Matthew © Getty

The damage could be “catastrophic” if the storm hit Florida directly, Governor Rick Scott said, as he urged some 1.5m people in the state to heed evacuation orders.

“If you’re reluctant to evacuate, just think about all the people who have been killed,” Mr Scott told a news conference. “Time is running out. This is clearly either going to have a direct hit or come right along the coast and we’re going to have hurricane-force winds.”

Residents were boarding up their properties before leaving amid predictions that storm surges could reach as high as 9ft along parts of the coast.

Fort Lauderdale airport, Florida’s third busiest, closed to all flights from 10am local time.

Nikki Haley, governor of South Carolina, said parts of two counties — Horry and Georgetown — on the state’s northern coast were being evacuated.

A man carries a woman across a swollen river southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Wednesday © AFP

In Georgia, officials expanded a state of emergency to include 30 counties and urged thousands of residents in coastal areas to evacuate. Governor Nathan Deal issued a mandatory evacuation for people in six coastal counties east of Interstate 95, while people living west of the highway in those counties remained under a voluntary evacuation request.

North Carolina governor Pat McCrory said the latest predictions showed that his state would avoid a direct hit from Hurricane Matthew. But emergency workers are continuing to prepare for high winds, rain and storm surge.

The head of the Bahamas National Emergency Management Authority said the capital Nassau had taken the full brunt of the storm. Captain Stephen Russell said the high winds had brought down trees and power lines but there were no immediate reports of significant flooding or casualties.

In Haiti, authorities were still trying to assess the scale of the damage caused to one of the world’s poorest countries.

Two days after Hurricane Matthew hit Haiti’s remote south-western peninsula, authorities and aid workers still had no clear picture of what they fear is the country’s biggest disaster since the earthquake in 2010 that killed at least 100,000.